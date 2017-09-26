Dina Titus Releases Statement After Yucca Mountain Hearing

Republican Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District released the following statement Tuesday after the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing to discuss nuclear waste policy management and Yucca Mountain.

“Today’s hearing demonstrated that Republicans know very little about the Yucca Mountain site and the will of Nevadans. Lawmakers were unaware of the environmental and geologic concerns at the site and paid little attention to the value of consent-based solutions outlined in my bill, H.R. 456, the Nuclear Waste Informed Consent Act. If lawmakers hold a vote on Yucca, I have amendments ready to mandate a consent-based process. We cannot let Republicans ignore the aquifers and faults below the Yucca Mountain site along with the flora, fauna, and cultural relics aboveground. They must not blatantly disregard the transportation of nuclear waste next to the Las Vegas Strip and through 329 congressional districts across the country. Nor should they subject the U.S. Treasury to a project that is estimated to cost at least $95 billion and will likely increase over time.”