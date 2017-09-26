Texas Roadhouse To Donate Wednesday's Profits To Hurricane Relie - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Texas Roadhouse To Donate Wednesday's Profits To Hurricane Relief

Posted: Updated:

Texas Roadhouse has announced that more than 500 locations will be donating  100 percent of the day’s profits on Wednesday to The American Red Cross and other local organizations to help communities impacted by Hurricanes,  Harvey and Irma.

The restaurant chain provided more than 50,000 meals to shelters and first responders after the storms.

