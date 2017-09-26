OJ Simpson's Parole Board Didn't Consider 1989 Spouse Abuse Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

OJ Simpson's Parole Board Didn't Consider 1989 Spouse Abuse Case

Posted:

Nevada's parole board says it didn't consider O.J. Simpson's 1989 conviction for misdemeanor spousal abuse when it granted him parole in July because it wasn't listed in the federal clearinghouse of FBI crime data.

The disclosure comes as a Nevada lawmaker proposes legislation requiring the board to consider an inmate's domestic violence history before granting parole.

Victim rights attorney Gloria Allred joined Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner at a news conference in Carson City Tuesday after Krasner submitted a formal bill request.

The board said in granting Simpson's parole it wouldn't consider a civil judgment that found him liable for the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. 

A board spokesman says the domestic abuse case wasn't included in a report from the National Crime Information Center.

Simpson, 70, could be a free man as early as October 1. By then, he will have served the minimum of his nine-to-33-year armed-robbery sentence for a bungled attempt to snatch sports memorabilia and other mementos he claimed had been stolen from him.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

