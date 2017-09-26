Caretaker Accused of Killing Toddler Pleads Guilty to First Degree Murder

A man accused of murdering a toddler in Carson City has pleaded guilty.

Eric Buhl pleaded guilty to first murder on Tuesday. His sentencing is set for next January.

Prosecutors say Buhl was the caretaker of two-year-old Coahuyana Hernandez, who died in March after being hospitalized.

Authorities say the Medical Examiner determined that the toddler died of the result of a 'homicide.'