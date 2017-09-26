U.S. Welcomes Saudi Move to Allow Women to Drive - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

U.S. Welcomes Saudi Move to Allow Women to Drive

The United States has welcomed Saudi Arabia's announcement that women will be allowed to drive for the first time.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the U.S. is "happy" with the move.

Nauert is calling it "a great step in the right direction for that country." But Nauert isn't commenting on whether Saudi Arabia still needs to do more to ensure full rights for its female citizens.

The move comes as Saudi Arabia works to improve its image and the perception of its human rights record in the United States and the West.

Women's rights activists since the 1990s have been pushing for the right to drive, saying it represents their larger struggle for equal rights under the law.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency and state TV reported the news late Tuesday evening, saying a royal order was issued for both men and women to be issued drivers' licenses.  A committee will be formed to look into how to implement the new order.

