Celebration of Life Set for Former Police Chief Robert Bradshaw

A public celebration of life is scheduled next month for retired Reno Police Chief Robert Bradshaw.

Services will be held on Tuesday October 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 South Virginia Street.

The Reno Police Department is asking retired Reno Police officers, especially those who served under Chief Bradshaw, to wear a class a dress uniform to the ceremony, in his honor.

After the celebration of life, the family will have a private internment service, so there will neither be a graveside service nor reception.

In lieu of flowers, the Bradshaw Family is asking for donations to the The Robert and Dixie Bradshaw Principals Fund. The fund was started by Chief Bradshaw's wife, Dixie, as a way to help underprivileged children enrolled in Washoe County Schools. The fund is managed by Western Nevada Community Foundation and donations can be made online

Chief Bradshaw was one of RPD's longest serving police chiefs, having served in that position from 1981-1991. Prior to coming to RPD, Chief Bradshaw served as Assistant Chief of the San Jose Police Department.

After serving with RPD, Chief Bradshaw spent time with the Nevada Highway Patrol and later served as the Chief of Concord, California Police Department.

Bradshaw died on September 14th. He was 79.

(Reno Police Department contributed to this report.)