President Trump Holds Joint News Conference With Spanish Prime Minister

President Trump held a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Tuesday from the White House Rose Garden, following a working lunch and meeting.

Rajoy arrived in the United States on Monday, marking his first Washington visit since January 2014.

Trump and Rajoy last spoke on the phone after the August terrorist attacks in Barcelona, when a van rammed into pedestrians, killing 13 and injuring 100. The Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack. The two leaders were to discuss further efforts in the fight against terrorism during Tuesday's meetings.

Trump acknowledged Spain's role in countering terrorist efforts across the globe. The president also called North Korea a threat "to the entire world."

He also added that he hopes Spain will join the United States in "sanctioning the Maduro regime" in Venezuela.

"Together Spain and the United States hope for peace," Trump said.

Rajoy said that "both countries agree" on counter terrorism forces, but said that they need to "increase commitment" to double down on these efforts.

Rajoy called North Korea's continued provocations "intolerable" and said that Spain has "taken measures that have reduced the diplomatic presence" of North Korea in Spain.

Rajoy said that the United States are jointly committed to the defense of democratic values.

"We all have to be forceful," Rajoy said. He said that sanctions have been adopted by Spain against Kim Jong Un's regime.

"Spain will support any political decision" that may put an end to the situation in North Korea, Rajoy said.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is using new sanctions authority to punish eight North Korean banks and 26 bank workers living abroad.

The sanctions rely on an executive order President Trump signed last week to target North Korea's access to the international banking system. They come as the United Nations has also recently passed its toughest sanctions package targeting North Korea.

The eight banks are all in North Korea. The Treasury Department says the 26 individuals are North Korean nationals employed by those banks who work in Russia, China, Libya and the United Arab Emirates.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S. is targeting those "across the globe" who facilitate financial transactions for North Korea. He says it's part of the effort to isolate North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report)