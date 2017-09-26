NDOT Holds Several Community Meetings

A man accused of murdering a toddler in Carson City has pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty.More >>
A man accused of murdering a toddler in Carson City has pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty.More >>
The United States has welcomed Saudi Arabia's announcement that women will be allowed to drive for the first time. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the U.S. is "happy" with the move.More >>
The United States has welcomed Saudi Arabia's announcement that women will be allowed to drive for the first time. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the U.S. is "happy" with the move.More >>
A public celebration of life is scheduled next month for retired Reno Police Chief Robert Bradshaw. He died earlier this month at the age of 79.More >>
A public celebration of life is scheduled next month for retired Reno Police Chief Robert Bradshaw. He died earlier this month at the age of 79.More >>
Senate Republicans will not vote this week on the latest, last-ditch effort to repeal and replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.More >>
Senate Republicans will not vote this week on the latest, last-ditch effort to repeal and replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.More >>
President Trump held a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Tuesday from the White House Rose Garden, following a working lunch and meeting.More >>
President Trump held a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Tuesday from the White House Rose Garden, following a working lunch and meeting.More >>
Arroyo Mexican Grill closed their doors on September 23, following the Reno 1868 FC 6-1 victory over Portland Timbers 2.More >>
Arroyo Mexican Grill closed their doors on September 23, following the Reno 1868 FC 6-1 victory over Portland Timbers 2.More >>
When it comes to keeping yourself safe, or getting fast help in an emergency, you might find some useful tricks in your smartphone that you didn't know were there.More >>
When it comes to keeping yourself safe, or getting fast help in an emergency, you might find some useful tricks in your smartphone that you didn't know were there.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Sparks home early Tuesday morning.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Sparks home early Tuesday morning.More >>
The City of Reno has released the results of a private investigation into adult businesses in the Biggest Little City. The report found evidence of quite a bit of illegal activity.More >>
The City of Reno has released the results of a private investigation into adult businesses in the Biggest Little City. The report found evidence of quite a bit of illegal activity.More >>