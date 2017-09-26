NDOT Holds Several Community Meetings

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is seeking public input to help guide future Nevada transportation projects and plans through on-line feedback and upcoming community workshop meetings.

The One Nevada Transportation Plan will be Nevada’s long-range statewide transportation plan; helping guide transportation projects and plans for future decades. The public can provide feedback on the most important priorities for future Nevada transportation improvements through a quick 11-question on-line survey at onenvplan.com, or by visiting One Nevada mobile workshops coming to the area:

Sept. 21- 5-7 p.m.: Stateline, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency offices, 128 Market Street

Sept. 25- 8:30-10:30 a.m.: Fallon, Fallon City Council Chambers, 55 West Williams Avenue

Sept. 27- 6-8 p.m.: Carson City, Community Center, 850 East William Street

Sept. 28- 8-10 a.m.: Carson City, Comma Coffee, 312 South Carson Street

Sept. 28- 1-3 p.m.: Reno, Hub Coffee Roasters, 727 Riverside Drive

Sept. 28- 5-7 p.m.: Sparks, Centennial Transit Center, 1421 Victorian Avenue

“Whether enhancing transportation safety, reducing congestion and travel times, expanding the transportation system, maintaining and repairing the state’s infrastructure or providing more transportation choices, we want to know what is most important to all of those using Nevada’s transportation system,” NDOT Assistant Director of Planning Sondra Rosenberg explained. “This will help us make performance-based decisions on future transportation projects that will continue to best meet the needs and goals of the state, and most importantly meet the needs of those using the transportation system.”

Nevada state and local governments closely coordinate and prioritize transportation improvements. The One Nevada Plan will further the collaborative planning by combining multiple statewide and regional transportation plans into one comprehensive and adaptable plan, providing enhanced project prioritization and transparency.

“Ultimately, it transforms statewide transportation planning into a one-stop shop and creates robust prioritization for transportation projects and programs planned for 20-plus years in the future,” Rosenberg explained. “Transportation connects us all, and the One Nevada Plan will help make more informed decisions to provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.”

The first rendition of the plan will be completed in 2018, with updates in subsequent years creating an ever-evolving process able to adapt to future technological advances and needs. Future on-line surveys and statewide mobile workshops will be offered to gather additional input from the public and stakeholders.

