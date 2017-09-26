CDC: U.S. Sexually Transmitted Disease Hit Another High

Senate Republicans will not vote this week on the latest, last-ditch effort to repeal and replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.More >>
Health officials are reporting another record increase in infections from three sexually transmitted diseases.More >>
A taskforce will hear updates from state and federal agencies regarding how they are working to combat the opioid crisis in the Silver State.More >>
It's part of the natural aging process. When we lose volume in our lower face, you can get the appearance of a double chin. But there's a way to get rid of the excess fat without surgery.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a "very poor prognosis" as he battles brain cancer.More >>
Physical therapy is helpful for people who are injured, who just had surgery or who've had a stroke, MS, even Parkinson's disease. Now Northern Nevada Medical Center is offering another option for PT on the south side of town. What makes it unique in Health Watch.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell intends to bring up a GOP health care bill on the Senate floor next week. That's according to McConnell's spokesman, David Popp.More >>
Washoe County health district officials say a south Reno resident has contracted the county's first case of hantavirus since 2006.More >>
What does it truly mean to work out in your fat burning zone? There is a test to find out. While it is designed to help athletes maximize their endurance, performance and fine-tune the food they need to keep their bodies going, it can also help everyday people just wanting to lose weight. How the metabolic efficiency test works in Health Watch.More >>
It's what makes us all unique - our genes. Have you ever considered testing yours - specifically for an inherited gene mutation? You can learn more in our Ask the Doctor segment.More >>
