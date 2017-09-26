President Trump Says He'll Visit Puerto Rico Next Tuesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Says He'll Visit Puerto Rico Next Tuesday

President Donald Trump says he'll visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico next Tuesday.

Trump announced the visit after the administration came under criticism for its response to the damage on the island that is home to more than 3 million U.S. citizens. The island has been coping with shortages of food, drinking water, electricity and various forms of communication after Hurricane Maria struck earlier this month.

Trump said Tuesday is the earliest he can visit without disrupting recovery operations.

He says he may also visit the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Trump says Puerto Rico is important to him. He says Puerto Ricans are "great people and we need to help them."

Earlier, the top Republican leaders in Congress promising help for devastated Puerto Rico, with Speaker Paul Ryan calling it a "humanitarian crisis."

Both Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that they are working with the Trump administration and awaiting word on what resources and disaster relief will be needed.

Hurricane Maria has left millions of U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico without food, water and housing. Ryan told reporters: "They need our help and they are going to get our help."

Ryan said the $15 billion Congress passed early this month for hurricanes Harvey and Irma also applied to Puerto Rico.

McConnell said recovery efforts will not be easy.

