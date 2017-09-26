Morning Crashes, Vehicle Rollover near USA Parkway and I-580 nea - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Morning Crashes, Vehicle Rollover near USA Parkway and I-580 near Villanova

Posted: Updated:

NHP cleared an earlier rollover crash I-80 eastbound near USA Parkway. It is under investigation. Expect residual backup. 

Another injury crash happened on I-580 southbound near the Villanova ramp. Traffic backed up north of the Spaghetti Bowl.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.