Crews Save Homes From Wildfire in Southern California Canyons - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Save Homes From Wildfire in Southern California Canyons

Posted: Updated:

Water-dropping helicopters flew through the night to save homes from a wildfire that surged through suburban canyons in Southern California and forced evacuations.

Officials said early Tuesday that one structure had burned in the blaze spanning Corona, Anaheim and Chino Hills.

At least 500 homes remain under mandatory evacuation orders but authorities are hopeful some residents will be allowed to return later in the day.

The fire swiftly grew to more than 3 square miles after starting just after midday Monday in canyons about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles. It was just 5% contained late in the evening.

Smoke drifted some 40 miles east to the ocean.

At the height of the blaze flames crept down hillsides to the shoulder of State Route 91.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.