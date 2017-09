Crews Save Homes From Wildfire in Southern California Canyons

Water-dropping helicopters flew through the night to save homes from a wildfire that surged through suburban canyons in Southern California and forced evacuations.

Officials said early Tuesday that one structure had burned in the blaze spanning Corona, Anaheim and Chino Hills.

At least 500 homes remain under mandatory evacuation orders but authorities are hopeful some residents will be allowed to return later in the day.

The fire swiftly grew to more than 3 square miles after starting just after midday Monday in canyons about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles. It was just 5% contained late in the evening.

Smoke drifted some 40 miles east to the ocean.

At the height of the blaze flames crept down hillsides to the shoulder of State Route 91.

