Andelin Farm to Hold 'Pumpkins for Autism' This Weekend

Pumpkin patches all around town are opening up for business as the first week of fall begins.

Andelin Family Farm opened over the weekend where hundreds of people got a head start on their fall activities. Andelin Farm has been in our community for eight years and what started as a family project has grown to a community event. "We never expected it to grow this much but we are happy and we just try and keep making it a good experience for everyone that comes," says owner Cameron Andelin.

The farm has grown from having a small pumpkin patch to having mazes, horse back riding and even zombie paintball. Their goal is to have something that anyone can enjoy. Since the community has helped them grow over the years they have decided to give back. "We feel really great full that we are supported by the community and our goal is to give back and we do different fundraisers every season, this year we partnered with the Autism Coalition of Nevada."

This Friday and Saturday Andelin Farm is holding 'Pumpkins for Autism' where a portion of all pumpkin sales will go to the non-profit. Andelin says it is not too early to pick out your pumpkin, but it is still a little early for carving them. They recommend picking out your pumpkins now and then waiting a few more weeks before carving them.

For more information on the Spanish Springs farm, head to: http://www.andelinfamilyfarm.com/