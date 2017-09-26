Investigation Underway After House Fire in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Investigation Underway After House Fire in Sparks

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Sparks home early Tuesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., crews responded to the 5700 block of Desert Mirage Drive to reports of a smoldering fire.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and the residents of the home self-evacuated.

Four engine companies including one from TMFPD, one ladder company, one truck company and one battalion chief responded to this incident.

