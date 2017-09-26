Dr. Marcia McNutt Receives Nevada's Most Prestigious Science Honor

Dr. Marcia McNutt received the Nevada Medal tonight at the Desert Research Institute's 30th annual Nevada Medal Dinner. Scientists and friends came together to to recognize Dr. McNutt and her career.

"Her career is illustrious, I mean she's got so many accolades and experiences behind her," Craig Rosen, Community Outreach Administrator for DRI, said. "But as the President of the National Academy of Sciences, she's really leading the country in science conversation."

McNutt is currently the President of the National Academy of Sciences, but also served as Director of the United States Geological Survey from 2009-2013. She said some of her most uplifting work happened during that time, including her time managing the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

"I remember after being at BP headquarters for months," McNutt said. "And for the first time in 87 days, oil wasn't flowing in to the Gulf of Mexico. That was an amazing feeling."

Governor Brian Sandoval presented the award to McNutt. After the ceremony, she praised the governor for using the research of others to best assist his constituents.

"He is using evidence in those reports to inform the task forces [for opioids and marijuana]," McNutt said. "And that's exact;y what you would hope to see in an enlightened public leader."

Although McNutt was the focus of the might, the dinner was also meant as a celebration of science, and a way to promote scientists for doing incredible work.

"We need to make scientists rock stars," Rosen said." I want kids to not know about the Kardashians, but to know about scientists."