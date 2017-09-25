Reno Nonprofit Provides Medical Relief to Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

Amid civil unrest and violence in Myanmar, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled to seek refuge at the nearby Bangladesh-Myanmar border. One Reno-based nonprofit organization called Duwell International is doing its part to help bring much-needed medical attention for these refugees.

The tension between the predominantly Buddhist nation and the minority Rohingya Muslims has been going on for decades, but has escalated in recent months. Approximately one million Rohingya seek refuge in an overflowing encampment stretching only 30 to 40 acres.

Kowsar Khan, a UNR alumni and member of Duwell International says that the UN and other organizations are helping to provide food and clothing. However, he adds that medical relief is scarce. Some of the refugees' biggest health issues stem from the long, arduous trek they take to get to the border.

Traveling across jungle terrain and rivers, Khan says a lot of those problems are skin conditions, with plenty of refugees being bitten by mosquitoes and other insects, unable to clean and dress them.

Right now, Duwell is largely focusing on providing pediatric care, giving the children vitamin supplements to last several weeks. They are also bandaging wounds and providing pain relief medication.

Khan says they have had a lot of help from pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh, which provide them discounts or donated medicines. However, Duwell still needs all the help it can get.

Khan says they hope to have their medical facility just outside of the Bangladesh capital fully operational within the next year.

To learn more about the organization, or if you would like to donate, you can visit their Facebook page here.