Reno 1868 FC is Number 1 in USL's Power Rankings

Playoff-bound Reno 1868 FC has claimed the No. 1 spot in USL's Power Rankings Reno jumped to an undisputed No. 1 ranking for the first time this season following a nine-goal week that featured two wins. The club, which is in its inaugural season, broke the USL record for most goals in a single season and has 69 so far. Reno is also two points out of first place in the USL’s Western Conference.More >>
The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-7-0, 0-1-0 MW) fell at Mountain West foe San Diego State (4-5-0, 1-0-0 MW) by a score of 3-0 on Friday night.More >>
Despite monster nights from several players, the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8) fell to the Sacramento State Hornets (9-5) Thursday in four sets to start things off at the Wolf Pack Tournament.More >>
