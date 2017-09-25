Reno 1868 FC is Number 1 in USL's Power Rankings

Playoff-bound Reno 1868 FC has claimed the No. 1 spot in USL's Power Rankings

Reno jumped to an undisputed No. 1 ranking for the first time this season following a nine-goal week that featured two wins. The club, which is in its inaugural season, broke the USL record for most goals in a single season and has 69 so far.

Reno is also two points out of first place in the USL’s Western Conference. A Top 4 finish would guarantee Reno a home playoff match.

“To be ranked first by the USL is a phenomenal accomplishment in our first season,” Andy Smith, general manager for Reno 1868 FC, said. “We’ve battled all year to get to this point and we are not finished yet.

“After Week 5, we were last team in the Western Conference. Now we are just two points away from grabbing first place in the West. It is truly amazing to see the best soccer being played in the United States happening right here in Reno, Nevada.”



Should Western Conference leaders Real Monarchs SLC not win on Wednesday, Reno would have a shot at the top spot in the West as it aims to close out the season.

Both clubs will square off on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field as Reno also celebrates Oktoberfest where fans can enjoy all you can drink packages for just $30.

More information can be found at Reno1868FC.com.

Reno 1868 FC Press Release