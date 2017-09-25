Former Felon Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison For Possession Of Firearm

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Steven W. Myhre announced a former felon, Ricky Carter Jr., 39, of Reno who was found guilty by a jury in June, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Larry R. Hicks presided over the sentencing hearing.

After a three-day jury trial, Ricky Carter Jr., 39, of Reno, was found guilty of one count of felon in possession of a firearm. In November 2016, he illegally possessed a 9mm semiautomatic pistol after prior felony convictions in Washoe County.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Regional Gang Unit. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Rachow.

