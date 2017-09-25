Former Felon Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison For Possession Of Firearm

When it comes to keeping yourself safe, or getting fast help in an emergency, you might find some useful tricks in your smartphone that you didn't know were there.More >>
Reno police are responding to a shooting in North West Reno at Rainbow Ridge Court. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update with details as they become known.
He was found guilty of one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Playoff-bound Reno 1868 FC has claimed the No. 1 spot in USL's Power Rankings Reno jumped to an undisputed No. 1 ranking for the first time this season following a nine-goal week that featured two wins. The club, which is in its inaugural season, broke the USL record for most goals in a single season and has 69 so far. Reno is also two points out of first place in the USL's Western Conference.
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.
One man is in custody in connection to a shooting on Offenhauser Drive Sunday afternoon.
Sparks Police are asking for help gathering information on a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
The SouthEast Connector project is going to be completed spring of 2018 and some viewers have concerns about what type of vehicles will be allowed on the much needed roadway connecting Sparks Boulevard and Veterans Parkway.
Reno police are responding to a shooting in North West Reno at Rainbow Ridge Court. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update with details as they become known.
