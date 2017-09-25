Police Respond To Shooting At Rainbow Ridge Court - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Respond To Shooting At Rainbow Ridge Court

Posted: Updated:

Police responded to a call of a shooting around 4:30pm.

Two male family members in the home got into a domestic dispute, and one of them shot the other. 

Everyone is cooperating with the investigation, and the victim was hospitalized and is stable. 

No arrests have been made so far. 

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update with details as they become known. 

