Reno Aces Announce Arroyo Mexican Grill Closure To Make Way For New, Local Idea

The Reno Aces Baseball Club and Reno 1868 FC, in conjunction with Greater Nevada Field, have announced that Arroyo Mexican Grill closure will make way for a new, local concept. Arroyo Mexican Grill closed their doors on September 23, following the Reno 1868 FC 6-1 victory over Portland Timbers 2.

The Aces, 1868 FC, and Greater Nevada Field are partnering with local restaurant entrepreneurs Al Ehringer, Jack Sterling, and Mark Schloss, who are the owners and operators of Reds Old 395 Grill in Carson City.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Al, Jack and Mark to our Greater Nevada Field family,” said Eric Edelstein, President of the Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC. “Their history of success in Carson City, coupled with the best fans in the United Soccer League and Minor League Baseball, will provide Northern Nevada with excellence in the kitchen and on the field.”

“We are pleased to join with the Reno Aces Baseball Club and Reno 1868 FC and to bring one of our businesses to Downtown Reno,” said Mark Schloss. “We look forward to a fantastic future of fun with the families of the region.”

Reno 1868 FC will play two more regular season home matches; September 30 vs. Real Monarchs SLC and October 14 against Sacramento Republic FC.

For tickets and information visit http://reno1868fc.com or call (775) 334-7000. Reno Aces 2018 ticket packages are also available. Visit http://acesmvp.com for plans and pricing.