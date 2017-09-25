USOC Says There's Interest in Hosting Winter Olympics - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

USOC Says There's Interest in Hosting Winter Olympics

Leaders of the U.S. Olympic Committee say they are interested in hosting a Winter Olympics, either in 2026 or 2030.
            
At a news conference Monday, CEO Scott Blackmun said Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno are among the cities that might be considered.
            
Blackmun said the USOC board will meet next month to discuss the possibility.
            
Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee awarded Los Angeles the 2028 Games, which will mark the first time the Summer Olympics have been held in the U.S. since 1996.
            
The last Winter Olympics in the United States were in Salt Lake City in 2002. Leaders there have expressed interest in hosting again, and USOC chairman Larry Probst said he has heard indications from the IOC that it would like to bring the Winter Games back to a "traditional" locale, in North American or Europe.

