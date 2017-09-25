The Salvation Army Seeks Food Pantry Donations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Salvation Army Seeks Food Pantry Donations

The Salvation Army says it needs food to fill its pantry for Carson City and Douglas County residents. 

The most needed items include pasta sauce, canned fruit, canned soups, boxed meals, peanut butter and jelly. 

Cash donations are also needed to help The Salvation Army buy needed items. 

The food assistance program is a part of The Salvation Army’s Emergency Assistance Programs, providing food, rent and utilities to those residents in need. 

The Salvation Army is located at 661 Colorado Street in Carson City anytime between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday. You can also call 1-800-SAL-ARMY for more information. 

