Neighborhood Meeting to Discuss Cattle Guards at South Reno Roun - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Neighborhood Meeting to Discuss Cattle Guards at South Reno Roundabout

Posted: Updated:

The City of Reno is hosting a neighborhood meeting Monday night about cattle guards installed to keep out wild horses in south Reno.

Several residents have raised concerns about the cattle guards which are at McCauley Ranch Boulevard and Gold Mine Drive as part of a subdivision project near Damonte Ranch High School. The cattle guards are designed to keep wild horses away from the area. 

Residents can voice their concerns starting at 5:30 p.m. at the South Valleys Library at 15650-A Wedge Parkway. 

People can also contact the City of Reno’s Community Liaison Calli Wilsey at wilseyc@reno.gov or 775-657-4779.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.