Neighborhood Meeting to Discuss Cattle Guards at South Reno Roundabout

The City of Reno is hosting a neighborhood meeting Monday night about cattle guards installed to keep out wild horses in south Reno.

Several residents have raised concerns about the cattle guards which are at McCauley Ranch Boulevard and Gold Mine Drive as part of a subdivision project near Damonte Ranch High School. The cattle guards are designed to keep wild horses away from the area.

Residents can voice their concerns starting at 5:30 p.m. at the South Valleys Library at 15650-A Wedge Parkway.

People can also contact the City of Reno’s Community Liaison Calli Wilsey at wilseyc@reno.gov or 775-657-4779.