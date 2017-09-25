Governor Sandoval's Opioid Taskforce Meet in Carson City

A taskforce will hear updates from state and federal agencies regarding how they are working to combat the opioid crisis in the Silver State.



“The state’s aggressive efforts to combat the prescription drug abuse epidemic have placed the lifesaving drug Naloxone in the hands of first responders, educated our communities, and helped many Nevadans who are suffering find the help they need,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “But we can and must do more. Nevada has been the beneficiary of millions of dollars in grant funding, providing critical resources to combat this disease in our communities and this taskforce will help ensure our funds are used in combination with our state recommendations and policy initiatives.”

Last week, Governor Sandoval announced that he would convene the Governor’s Opioid State Action Accountability Taskforce.

During the meeting, the taskforce will hear presentations from the Attorney General’s office, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the Division of Investigations, the University of Nevada, Reno, the State’s occupational licensing boards that license prescribers, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the Department of Justice. Topics will include previous legislation regarding opioids, data collection and sharing, Naloxone distribution, substance abuse treatment, prescription drug take back, oversight of controlled substance prescribing, and law enforcement.

(Governor Sandoval's Office contributed to this report.)