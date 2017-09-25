WCSD Seeks Public Input on Possible New High School Textbooks

The Washoe County School District wants your input on some possible new high school mathematics and world language textbooks.

The textbook materials will be available for public viewing and comment at the Regional Center for Teaching and Learning at 380 Edison Way in Reno on the following dates:

• Wednesday, October 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Friday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An evaluation form will be available for leaving comments or concerns.

“Soliciting public review is part of the School Board Policy 6160, and it’s important for the community to provide input to the Textbook Adoption Committee,” said Maria Munoz, Washoe County School District instructional materials program coordinator. “The materials are available for public viewing so that parents and other interested members of the public can have a chance to see and review the potential high school Mathematics and World Language texts used in WCSD classes beginning next fall. Their comments and opinions may represent a different perspective than those of educational professionals, and it’s important that we provide all input to the trustees as they make their decision.”

