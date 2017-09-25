Ask the Doctor: Kybella - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ask the Doctor: Kybella

Posted: Updated:

It's part of the natural aging process. When we lose volume in our lower face, you can get the appearance of a double chin. But there's a way to get rid of the excess fat without surgery.

You can learn more about kybella by calling 775-858-2222 tonight between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in our Ask the Doctor segment. 

1)  HOW DOES KYBELLA WORK?
The Kybella treatment is a series of injections of synthetic deoxycholic acid - which is a naturally occurring molecule in the body that helps break down fat. Once the area below your chin is injected and the fat cells are destroyed, your body's natural metabolism then processes the fat. The plastic surgeons at Hall & Wrye say patient see a noticeable reduction in the fullness under their chin.

2)  WE HAVE SOME BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTOS... HOW MANY INJECTIONS DO PATIENTS TYPICALLY NEED?
Your body needs time to process the fat which is cleared from the treatment area after each visit. Most patients notice visibly improved chin contours after two to four sessions that are spaced about a month apart. Up to six sessions may be recommended depending on desired results. While the treatment is permanent, future weight gain can lead to a recurrence of fat in the lower face.

3 )  WHAT ARE POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS?
Serious side effects can include injury to nerves in the jaw - which can temporarily cause an uneven smile, facial weakness or trouble swallowing. But the more common side effects in the treatment area include swelling, numbness, bruising, redness, pain and areas of hardness. Side effects usually go away on their own.

  • Kristen Remington's Health Watch ReportsMore>>

  • Governor Sandoval's Opioid Taskforce Meet in Carson City

    Governor Sandoval's Opioid Taskforce Meet in Carson City

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:01:51 GMT

    A taskforce will hear updates from state and federal agencies regarding how they are working to combat the opioid crisis in the Silver State.

    More >>

    A taskforce will hear updates from state and federal agencies regarding how they are working to combat the opioid crisis in the Silver State.

    More >>

  • Ask the Doctor: Kybella

    Ask the Doctor: Kybella

    Monday, September 25 2017 2:21 PM EDT2017-09-25 18:21:04 GMT

    It's part of the natural aging process. When we lose volume in our lower face, you can get the appearance of a double chin. But there's a way to get rid of the excess fat without surgery. 

    More >>

    It's part of the natural aging process. When we lose volume in our lower face, you can get the appearance of a double chin. But there's a way to get rid of the excess fat without surgery. 

    More >>

  • Senator John McCain Calls Brain Cancer Prognosis 'Very Poor'

    Senator John McCain Calls Brain Cancer Prognosis 'Very Poor'

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:50 AM EDT2017-09-25 14:50:36 GMT

    U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a "very poor prognosis" as he battles brain cancer.

    More >>

    U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a "very poor prognosis" as he battles brain cancer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.