Ask the Doctor: Kybella

It's part of the natural aging process. When we lose volume in our lower face, you can get the appearance of a double chin. But there's a way to get rid of the excess fat without surgery.

1) HOW DOES KYBELLA WORK?

The Kybella treatment is a series of injections of synthetic deoxycholic acid - which is a naturally occurring molecule in the body that helps break down fat. Once the area below your chin is injected and the fat cells are destroyed, your body's natural metabolism then processes the fat. The plastic surgeons at Hall & Wrye say patient see a noticeable reduction in the fullness under their chin.

2) WE HAVE SOME BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTOS... HOW MANY INJECTIONS DO PATIENTS TYPICALLY NEED?

Your body needs time to process the fat which is cleared from the treatment area after each visit. Most patients notice visibly improved chin contours after two to four sessions that are spaced about a month apart. Up to six sessions may be recommended depending on desired results. While the treatment is permanent, future weight gain can lead to a recurrence of fat in the lower face.

3 ) WHAT ARE POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS?

Serious side effects can include injury to nerves in the jaw - which can temporarily cause an uneven smile, facial weakness or trouble swallowing. But the more common side effects in the treatment area include swelling, numbness, bruising, redness, pain and areas of hardness. Side effects usually go away on their own.