Will the SouthEast Connector Restrict Semi-Trucks?

A taskforce will hear updates from state and federal agencies regarding how they are working to combat the opioid crisis in the Silver State.More >>
The SouthEast Connector project is going to be completed spring of 2018 and some viewers have concerns about what type of vehicles will be allowed on the much needed roadway connecting Sparks Boulevard and Veterans Parkway.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
The White House is pushing back on North Korea’s claim that President Donald Trump’s recent words amount to a declaration of war.More >>
Leaders of the U.S. Olympic Committee say they are interested in hosting a Winter Olympics, either in 2026 or 2030. At a news conference Monday, CEO Scott Blackmun said Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno are among the cities that might be considered.More >>
One man is in custody in connection to a shooting on Offenhauser Drive Sunday afternoon.More >>
Sparks Police are asking for help gathering information on a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.More >>
Early Sunday morning Sparks Police responded to multiple 911 calls around 2:00 a.m on reports of multiple shots fired near Pyramid and Greenbrae.More >>
Around 3:50 p.m on Sunday, Reno Police responded to a shots fire call on the 7500 block of Offenhauser Drive.More >>
The White House is pushing back on North Korea’s claim that President Donald Trump’s recent words amount to a declaration of war.More >>
