Anthony Weiner Sentenced to 21 Months in Sexting Case

Anthony Weiner must report to prison by Nov. 6 to begin serving his 21-month sentence for sexting with a 15-year-old girl.

As his sentence was announced Monday, the former Democratic congressman from New York dropped his head into his hand and wept, then stared straight ahead. After the hearing ended and Judge Denise Cote left the bench, he sat in his seat for several minutes, continuing to cry.

Weiner was also fined $10,000. After his sentence is served, he must undergo internet monitoring and must have no contact with his victim. He must also enroll in a sex-offender treatment program.

Before announcing the sentence, Cote said there was "no evidence of deviant interest in teenagers or minors" on Weiner's part. She also said he is finally receiving effective treatment for what she said has been described as "sexual hyperactivity."

He faced up to 27 months in prison on Monday after his guilty plea to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors say he broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl using Skype and Snapchat.

Weiner's sexting habit destroyed his career in Congress, his campaign for mayor and his marriage to Huma Adedin, a former aide to Clinton.

It also became an issue in the closing days of 2016 presidential election when then FBI Director James Comey cited emails discovered on a laptop used by Weiner to justify reopening the probe of Clinton's private computer server.

