Red Shoe Gala Tickets on Sale

The Reno Ronald McDonald House biggest fundraiser is just a few weeks away, the Red Shoe Gala is one of the biggest fundraisers for the house. The house is celebrating 30 years of being in our community, giving families a place to stay while their child is undergoing severe treatments at local hospitals, "we give comfort lodging, meals and sense of calm for families when they are going through their child's scariest times," says Rachel Gattuso with the Reno Ronald McDonald House.

On average they serve around 170 families a year, but for some families the house is like a second home. Victoria and Jessica Molatore have been coming to the Reno Ronald McDonald House for over two years, Jessica says that the house has helped make this difficult time in her and her daughter's life just a bit easier, "it has turned appointments that would normally be frustrating and exhausting and has give us a place to relax and be able to take breather in between appointments," explains Jessica. Her daughter Victoria just turned five and is currently diagnosed with genetic epileptic condition as well as some sensory issues and developmental delays.

Around 92 to 98% of the Reno Ronald McDonald House funding comes from individual donors or local businesses, so having fundraisers like the Red Shoe Gala is important for the future of the house and the families it provides. Gattuso says that the gala allows the community to get a glimpse of what the house is about, "it just is a really great opportunity for the community to come into the room and to get a much better sense of who we are and who we serve and how that impacts those families directly."

The Red Shoe Gala is October 6th and if you would like to buy a ticket for the Red Shoe Gala or learn more about the Reno Ronald McDonald House visit: https://www.rmhc-reno.org/news-and-events/red-shoe-gala/