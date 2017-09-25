Man Booked in Connection to Shooting on Offenhauser Drive - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Booked in Connection to Shooting on Offenhauser Drive

One man is in custody in connection to a shooting on Offenhauser Drive Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 7500 Block of Offenhauser Drive at 3:30 PM to find  found both the suspect and a 16 year-old victim on scene.

The victim was suffering from two gunshots wounds and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It was learned that the suspect had originally contacted a group of juveniles in the 7500 Block of Celeste Drive because of the juveniles suspicious behavior. The juveniles left the area and the suspect along with another neighbor followed the juveniles and stopped them in the 7500 Block of Offenhauser Drive.

One of the juveniles began approaching the suspect who then shot at the victim at least three times, striking the victim twice in the leg. The victim was treated and discharged. 

40 year-old James Upton was booked into Washoe County Jail on for battery with a deadly weapon.

