World War II Veterans Arrive Home From Honor

Sunday, 32 veterans from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars came back from a visit to the war memorials in Washington DC, thanks the organization Honor Flight.

The group provides free travel to DC as well as other areas around the country with memorials. This week, was a very special flight, as a couple of the passengers were some of the first women to enlist in the Woman’s Army Corp (WAC).

"I got to meet with a lot of the new young army women, and they said that we paved the way for them to become what the are today," said Margaret Smith, a WAC veteran.

Crowds of citizens, fellow veterans, and family members were waiting to welcome these heroes home with music, dozens of flags, and speeches by volunteers and Honor Flight members.

While being able to see the memorials erected in their honor was a thrill, many of these veterans also found new lifelong friends, and say they are grateful for the experience.

"We very quickly developed a friendship with each other, amazing. The love that people showed us, all through the trip just everywhere....just love poured out,” said Monte Myors, a Marine veteran.

Honor flight has been sending veterans to memorials across the country since 2005 and reports to have served over 159 thousand veterans, over 1,000 of them from Northern Nevada alone, all from donations and volunteer efforts.

There next flight is scheduled for October, and the last flight of the year in November. To donate or get involved, you can go to www.honorflightnv.org