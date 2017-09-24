Sparks Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

Sparks Police are asking for help gathering information on a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.  

Police say they received reports of numerous gun shots around 5 a.m. in the area of Maxine Circle .

Upon arrival, officers located evidence of gunfire in an apartment and along the street on Maxine Circle.  Several vehicles parked along the street were struck by bullets.

Later that morning, an adult male subject with a bullet wound related to this incident was contacted by officers and transported to the hospital.

An investigation revealed that all involved parties were attending a small gathering together when the shooting occurred amongst themselves. 

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Sparks Police Department is asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information about this incident to contact the Sparks Police Detectives at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

