One Injured in Shooting near Huffaker Park

Around 3:50 p.m on Sunday, Reno Police responded to a shots fired on the 7500 block of Offenhauser Drive. Officials say there was physical confrontation between two groups at Huffaker Park, they are not sure how this confrontation happened.

The groups then moved to Offenhauser Drive where the shooting happened. One individual is injured with a gunshot wound, it is not clear how severe the injury is but officials say it is non-life threatening. They are currently being treated at Renown Hospital.

All individuals involved stayed on scene and are cooperating. Officials say this is not gang related.

We will continue to update you as we know more.