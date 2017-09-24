Sparks Police Investigating Shooting at El Grande

Early Sunday morning Sparks Police responded to multiple 911 calls around 2:00 a.m on reports of multiple shots fired near Pyramid and Greenbrae. Officers arrived on scene and observed over 100 people getting into multiple vehicles and fleeing the area. Police later determined the incident started at the business of El Grande located on Greenbrae.

El Grande was hosting an event when a disturbance erupted inside, a witness says that several black males, who were part of the disturbance, exited the building where one of them was seen taking out a handgun and began shooting in the parking lot. Police believe at this time there was more than one shooter. Sparks Police was able to secure the scene and Reno Police assisted with several of their units patrolling the area during the investigation.

At this time there is no reports of injuries resulting from the shooting, which officials say was over 35 rounds. Once vehicle was struck by gunfire that was in the parking lot as well as a home in the 500 block of M street, where one round went through the home owner's walls and into his TV.

The suspects are described as black males, wearing all white clothing and are believed to be in their early 20's.

The Sparks Police Department is asking that anyone who may have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspects, to please contact the Sparks Police Department at 353-2231 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects wanted.