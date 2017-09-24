Nevada Blown Out at Washington State

The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-7-0, 0-1-0 MW) fell at Mountain West foe San Diego State (4-5-0, 1-0-0 MW) by a score of 3-0 on Friday night.More >>
The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-10, 2-0 MW) defeated the Air Force Falcons (7-8, 0-1) Thursday night in three straight sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-20). The victory marked the first sweep for the Wolf Pack in the last 17 matches.More >>
Despite monster nights from several players, the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8) fell to the Sacramento State Hornets (9-5) Thursday in four sets to start things off at the Wolf Pack Tournament.More >>
Reno 1868 FC players are once again kings of goal scoring in North America after the team recorded six goals in a rout of Portland Timbers 2 Saturday night. Playoff-bound Reno crushed Portland 6-1 in front of 5,640 fans, putting the club up to 69 regular season goals this year (a USL record).More >>
