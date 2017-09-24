Nevada Blown Out at Washington State

-Nephi Sewell posted a career-high 10 tackles, the first double digit tackle performance of his career. Sewell also recorded his first career interception in the middle part of the fourth quarter at the Washington State 8-yard line.

-Sophomore RB Maliek Broady got the first carries of his collegiate career in the fourth quarter, finishing with four carries for 17 yards and scoring Nevada’s lone TD of the game, the first of his career.

-CB Ahki Muhammad forced a fumble in the third quarter for the first time in his career. It was recovered by DB Asauni Rufus, his third career fumble recovery.

-DE Malik Reed recorded a solo sack in the third quarter, giving him 7.5 in his career, which leads the Wolf Pack.

-DB Asauni Rufus and DE Ricky Thomas Jr. combined for a sack in the third quarter. Rufus also recorded a solo sack in the fourth quarter. That gives Rufus 2.5 in his career and it is the first half sack for Thomas.

-The Pack defense recorded four sacks in the game, the most since it also had four at San Jose State in 2016.

-Blake Wright recorded a career long rush of 22 yards in the second quarter. His previous long was 12 yards. Wright also returned a kickoff for the first time in his career, which went for 27 yards.

-Justin Brent hauled in the first reception of his collegiate career, a 21-yard catch, on a 3rd-and-9, to convert for the first down in the second quarter.

-Alabama transfer David Cornwell made his Wolf Pack debut in the second quarter and completed his first pass attempt to Wyatt Demps for five yards.

-Seattle native Jimbo Davis, playing in the lone game of his collegiate career in his home state, made a tackle on special teams in the first quarter.

-Redshirt freshman, and Yerington, Nev. native Sam Hammond made an appearance on defense and was credited with a tackle.

-Three Nevada players made their first career starts on Saturday: WR Daiyan Henley, DB Marcus Lucas and DB Nephi Sewell.

-Korey Rush notched a sack in the first quarter, his first of the season and third of his career.

-Nevada had three running backs take handoffs in the game: Kelton Moore, Blake Wright and Maliek Broady.

-Nevada P Quinton Conaway punted a career-high seven times in the game, finishing with an average of 39.6 yards per punt.

-The all-time series between Washington State and Nevada is now 3-1 in favor of WSU.

-Nevada was outgained in total yards, 560-151.

Nevada Post Game Notes