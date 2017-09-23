Crews Work to Restore Angora Fire Site

Saturday marked the 20th annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day in South Lake Tahoe, where members of the Save Lake Tahoe as well as residents helped with restoration efforts near the Angora fire site.

The 2007 Angora fire claimed over 200 homes and burned over 1300 acres, lasting almost a week long. While trees that were planted right after the fire are starting to grow, other plants are making it difficult for the growing saplings. That’s where the restoration team comes in, trimming back the native white thorn bushes growing around the young trees and pruning back the growth from trails.

"We are seeing that the underbrush that is coming in is choking out our trees, so to promote our new tree growth, we are going to remove that underbrush and then the new trees will be able to find some sunlight," says Chad Laurence, a volunteer with Save Lake Tahoe.

By promoting the new tree growth, the team hopes to increase visibility in the lake by holding soil in place, provide shade to get wildlife back into their homes, and increase air quality. The event, which ran from 8 a.m. to noon, was just one more step in the restoration effort. "We're going to be checking on it every year, and we will probably be back in 5 to 10 years to make sure everything is going the way it should be," said Jesse Paterson, Deputy Director for the League to Save Lake Tahoe.

The supporting partners for the Tahoe Forest Stewardship day include:

US Forest Service

California State Parks

Sugar Pine Foundation

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

Tahoe Resources Conservation District

Tahoe Rim Trail Association

California Conservation Corps

Girl Scouts of America

South Lake Brewing Company