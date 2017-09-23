Oktoberfest Celebration Benefits Local Reno Organizations

Saturday, the Reno South Rotary Club hosted their fourth annual Oktoberfest celebration, offering beer, wine, Bavarian food, live music and a silent auction.

The event will took place at the Wolf Run Golf Course in south Reno.

Proceeds made will go to supporting the club’s various charitable programs such as, Achievement Beyond Obstacles, High Sierra Industries, C*A*R*E* Chest of the Sierra, Veteran’s Guest House, and additional local parks and youth programs.

At this year’s Oktoberfest event, regional breweries offered unlimited tastings of seasonal brews and lager to attendees. Wolf Run will presented an unlimited food buffet featuring bratwursts and beerwurst from the Flochini Family Provisions company. Bavarian beer breads, pretzels, and other German specialties were also provided for tasting. Live oompah music and contests entertained the crowd throughout the afternoon and evening.

“The Reno South Rotary Club is very proud of our success and we are excited to see our Oktoberfest continue to grow and improve,” said Oktoberfest Event Chair, Adrienne Thomle. “Our group is committed to creating a terrific community fall event celebrating outstanding local beers and food while building support and awareness for local programs. This year's event will be even bigger and better.”

Last year’s Oktoberfest event brought over 250 attendees from the community and raised over $13,000 for the club’s charitable causes. Proceeds come from ticket sales, a 50/50 raffle, sponsorships, donations and silent auction items.