Police Seek Suspect Who Robbed Car Crash Victim at Shoppers Square

The Reno Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a car crash victim on Saturday morning.

Police are looking to talk to anyone who may have been in the area of Shopper’s Square at around 10:50 a.m.

Officials say the victim had a medical emergency which resulted in a traffic crash. The suspect then took advantage of the situation and robbed the victim.

The suspect is described as a black female, possibly in her late teens or early 20’s, wearing a multi-colored tank top over white jeans.

If you either witnessed or have information about the incident, the suspect, or her associates please contact the Reno Police Department.