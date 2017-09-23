City of Reno Celebrates Fiesta Latin@

As part of Reno’s year-long 150th birthday celebration, the City of Reno is hosting the inaugural Fiesta Latin@ on Saturday at Reno City Plaza.

The next 15 recipients of the Reno People Project will be announced during Fiesta Latin@ at 5:30 p.m. Ultimately, 150 people will be recognized by May 9, 2018.

The event was created to celebrate Reno’s thriving arts and culture scene, and to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is free and open to the public.

"This is a great opportunity for Reno to celebrate the cultural diversity that makes it such a wonderful place to live,” Delgado said. “We invite everyone to come out for some great food, wonderful music and lots of family-oriented activities."

The event will feature a variety of local vendors and performances, including Aztec Dance, Tierra Tropical, Folkloric Dance, Reno Philharmonic RPA Kids Mariachi, Wooster High School Mariachi and a Frida Kahlo preview act by theater group Teatro Brown Eyes Reno.



Reno 1868 FC, Reno’s professional soccer team, is also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Day during its September 23, 2017 match at Greater Nevada Field, which starts at 7 p.m. Before the match, select Reno 1868 FC players will be available for autographs and pictures at Reno City Plaza from 3 to 4 p.m.



The Reno People ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.

“We are a proud community, and this is a chance to honor our heritage,” said At-Large Councilmember David Bobzien. “There are so many ways for everyone in Reno to get involved in our sesquicentennial celebration, and I encourage the community to submit their nominations for the Reno People Project.”



The Reno People Project is a way to tell 150 stories about some of the people who make up our unique community history. The next group of honorees are:

Jessie Beck

Teresa Benitez-Thompson

Benson Dillon (B.D.) Billinghurst

Rev. Onie Cooper

Nancy Cummings

Louie Erreguible

Estella Levario Gutierrez

Sadie Dotson Hurst

Bertha Miranda

Rosa Molina

William (Bill) Moon

Daniel Perez

Dr. Emma Sepulveda

Dr. Angie Taylor

Ray Valdez

Including these 15 Reno People, a total of 45 Reno People have been honored so far. Learn more about the honorees.



Anyone can submit a nomination for a past/present Reno citizen who has made a positive impact on the City of Reno’s history. Nominations must include a short (250-word maximum) biography of the nominee, their efforts and the reasons you’d like their story included. Including a photograph of the nominee is recommended. Visit Reno.gov/Reno150 for more information.