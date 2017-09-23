University Hosts Global Climate Change Summit

The University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Business hosted a Global Climate Change Summit Saturday.

The conference started with a welcome address by Greg Mosier, College of Business dean. More than 20 experts from the University and from throughout northern Nevada and California in the fields of science, economics, government, industries, sociology and national defense spoke.. A complete list of speaker bios is available here.

“Coming off a major drought straight into an extreme winter, there have been many questions about climate change here in the state of Nevada,” Fred Steinmann, research assistant professor in economics and conference co-organizer, said. “The focus will be Nevada-centric, opening up dialogue and facilitating networking opportunities for experts to discuss their research and to discover potential opportunities for collaboration and partnerships.”

More information about the conference, is available here.