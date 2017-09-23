12th Annual Buddy Walk at Greater Nevada Field

The 12th annual Buddy Walk took place at Greater Nevada Field Saturday morning.

The event raises funds for the services offered by the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada, a local organization that empowers individuals with Down syndrome and their families to be fully included as valued members of our community.

A portion of proceeds has been donated to the National Down Syndrome Society to fund research.

The event kicked off with a pancake breakfast, fun activities, a raffle, special awards, and a resource fair featuring local businesses, nonprofits, and state agencies.

The event concluded with a 2-lap walk to raise awareness for Down syndrome, and recognize the community for their diverse contributions.

The DSNNN also requests donations and sponsorships in support of families and the Down syndrome community in Northern Nevada. To learn how you can become a sponsor, call (775) 828-5159.