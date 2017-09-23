Two Inmates Walk Away From Conservation Camp South of Las Vegas

Officials are looking for two inmates who walked away from a conservation camp south of Las Vegas on Friday.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that two female minimum security inmates walked away from Jean Conservation Camp around 9 a.m. Friday.

33 year-old Inmate Krystal Ann Holm, arrived at NDOC from Lyon County on September 11, 2017. Holm was serving 19 to 60 months for Burglary. Holm is white, approximately 5 feet tall and 130 pounds with green eyes and dark blonde hair. She has a tattoo on her left ankle of a rose with a letter “K” and burn scars on her right leg.

33 year-old Inmate Chrystal Uebel arrived at NDOC from Clark County on September 14, 2017. Uebel was serving 12 to 36 months for Possession of Stolen Vehicle. Uebel is white, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 157 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her left forearm of a rose with angel wings and on her neck a letter “B” with a crown, among other tattoos.

A retake warrant has been issued for each escapee.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Holm or Uebel, is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.