Two Inmates Walk Away From Conservation Camp South of Las Vegas

Two Inmates Walk Away From Conservation Camp South of Las Vegas

Officials are looking for two inmates who walked away from a conservation camp south of Las Vegas on Friday.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that two female minimum security inmates walked away from Jean Conservation Camp around 9 a.m. Friday.

33 year-old Inmate Krystal Ann Holm, arrived at NDOC from Lyon County on September 11, 2017. Holm was serving 19 to 60 months for Burglary.  Holm is white, approximately 5 feet tall and 130 pounds with green eyes and dark blonde hair. She has a tattoo on her left ankle of a rose with a letter “K” and burn scars on her right leg.  

33 year-old Inmate Chrystal Uebel arrived at NDOC from Clark County on September 14, 2017. Uebel was serving 12 to 36 months for Possession of Stolen Vehicle. Uebel is white, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 157 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her left forearm of a rose with angel wings and on her neck a letter “B” with a crown, among other tattoos.

A retake warrant has been issued for each escapee.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Holm or Uebel, is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

