Greater Nevada Credit Union Hosts Free Shred Day

Greater Nevada Credit Union Hosts Free Shred Day

Greater Nevada Credit Union is hosting its annual Reno Shred Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will include shredding and recycling services by American Document Destruction and Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions.

Greater Nevada Credit Union will hold the event at its south Reno branch parking lot, located at 6745 Sierra Center Parkway.

Community residents are invited to drop off up to two boxes or bags per person of personal paper documentation that they would like to safely destroy and recycle. Documents must be removed from binders, though attached staples and paper clips are acceptable. Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions will also accept computers, LCD monitors and printers

 For more items that can be recycled, visit http://lifecycle.solutions/accepted-materials/.

“Shred Day is a great way for our members to destroy sensitive information safely,” said GNCU Loss Mitigation Manager, Stephanie Stewart. “It’s also a way to help the environment through proper paper and electronic recycling.” 

For more information about GNCU’s Shred Day, visit www.gncu.org, or call 775-882-2060.

