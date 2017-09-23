Nevada Soccer Loses at San Diego State

Nevada Release

9/22/2017

The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-7-0, 0-1-0 MW) fell at Mountain West foe San Diego State (4-5-0, 1-0-0 MW) by a score of 3-0 on Friday night. Angel Meriwether led the Wolf Pack with two shots on goal in the match.

There were no shots on goal by either team through the first fifteen minutes as both defenses were stifling both team’s attacks. Mia Root broke the 0-0 tie in the nineteenth minute by scoring on an Aztec corner kick that gave them a 1-0 advantage. A goal by freshman Sarah Broacha in the 42nd minute put SDSU up 2-0 going into the half.

The Aztecs would finish their scoring in the 81st minute when Darcy Weiser tapped in a shot that was bobbled by Nevada goalkeeper Lauryn Horstdaniel. The junior finished her day for the Wolf Pack with three saves, her best coming in minute 26 when she dove to her right and robbed SDSU of a goal on a wide-open net.

Meriwether lead the way for Nevada with a team-high three shots. Junior Lauren Woodyard also recorded a shot in the match, increasing her total on the season to nine.

Nevada’s match at New Mexico this Sunday at 12 p.m. will be livestreamed on the MW Network.