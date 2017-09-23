Nevada Soccer Loses at San Diego State - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Soccer Loses at San Diego State

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Release

9/22/2017

The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-7-0, 0-1-0 MW) fell at Mountain West foe San Diego State (4-5-0, 1-0-0 MW) by a score of 3-0 on Friday night. Angel Meriwether led the Wolf Pack with two shots on goal in the match.

There were no shots on goal by either team through the first fifteen minutes as both defenses were stifling both team’s attacks. Mia Root broke the 0-0 tie in the nineteenth minute by scoring on an Aztec corner kick that gave them a 1-0 advantage. A goal by freshman Sarah Broacha in the 42nd minute put SDSU up 2-0 going into the half.

The Aztecs would finish their scoring in the 81st minute when Darcy Weiser tapped in a shot that was bobbled by Nevada goalkeeper Lauryn Horstdaniel. The junior finished her day for the Wolf Pack with three saves, her best coming in minute 26 when she dove to her right and robbed SDSU of a goal on a wide-open net.

Meriwether lead the way for Nevada with a team-high three shots. Junior Lauren Woodyard also recorded a shot in the match, increasing her total on the season to nine.

Nevada’s match at New Mexico this Sunday at 12 p.m. will be livestreamed on the MW Network.

  • Nevada Soccer Loses at San Diego State

    Nevada Soccer Loses at San Diego State

    Saturday, September 23 2017 2:53 AM EDT2017-09-23 06:53:35 GMT

    The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-7-0, 0-1-0 MW) fell at Mountain West foe San Diego State (4-5-0, 1-0-0 MW) by a score of 3-0 on Friday night. 

    More >>

    The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-7-0, 0-1-0 MW) fell at Mountain West foe San Diego State (4-5-0, 1-0-0 MW) by a score of 3-0 on Friday night. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Volleyball Wins Second-Straight Match

    Nevada Volleyball Wins Second-Straight Match

    Friday, September 22 2017 2:09 AM EDT2017-09-22 06:09:28 GMT

    The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-10, 2-0 MW) defeated the Air Force Falcons (7-8, 0-1) Thursday night in three straight sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-20). The victory marked the first sweep for the Wolf Pack in the last 17 matches.

    More >>

    The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-10, 2-0 MW) defeated the Air Force Falcons (7-8, 0-1) Thursday night in three straight sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-20). The victory marked the first sweep for the Wolf Pack in the last 17 matches.

    More >>

  • Sacramento State Beats Nevada Volleyball

    Sacramento State Beats Nevada Volleyball

    Friday, September 15 2017 2:50 AM EDT2017-09-15 06:50:45 GMT

    Despite monster nights from several players, the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8) fell to the Sacramento State Hornets (9-5) Thursday in four sets to start things off at the Wolf Pack Tournament. 

    More >>

    Despite monster nights from several players, the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8) fell to the Sacramento State Hornets (9-5) Thursday in four sets to start things off at the Wolf Pack Tournament. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.