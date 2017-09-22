Veterans Receive Overdue Ceremony

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the whereabouts of a person of interest in several burglaries in the Kingsbury area of Stateline.More >>
The City of Reno has released the results of a private investigation into adult businesses in the Biggest Little City. The report found evidence of quite a bit of illegal activity.More >>
Each year the local VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System holds a Homeless Veterans Stand Down event to help those who served, get back on their feet. The VA joins forces with several community partners to help connect homeless and at-risk veterans with immediate, affordable housing and employment opportunities.More >>
The poster topic is "Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” The winning posters will be displayed on billboards throughout Nevada.More >>
The Nevada Rural Housing Authority and Chicanos Por La Causa, a nonprofit corporation, are teaming up to build a 125 units in Dayton that will give working families a better shot at home ownership.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
Tahoe's level is still more than five feet above its natural rim and less than a foot from its legal limit.More >>
The City Manager Sabra Newby says they released the report to promote transparency, public trust and accountability.More >>
I hope you're ready for lots of off-roading action, puppy love, and pounds and pounds of candy! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect, 33-year-old Ray Brashears, on suspicion of fraud. After a K-9 unit found five used, hypodermic needles and .4 grams of methamphetamine in Brashear’s car, they also found a wallet, with a Medicaid card, military ID, a social security card and a Nevada driver’s license not belonging to Brashears.More >>
