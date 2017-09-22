Veterans Receive Overdue Ceremony - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Veterans Receive Overdue Ceremony

The Northern Nevada Veteran's Coalition put on its 5th ceremony for unclaimed remains of veterans. The 27 veterans, some serving as early as World War I, and others left on shelves in monasteries for 30 years.

The remains were transported from Sparks to Fernley with an escort including first-responders and veteran groups showing their support. On their way to the Northern Nevada State Veteran's Cemetery, the caravan was greeted by well over 100 Northern Nevadans, who were brought together by Misty Mullholland.

Mullholland's family owns the Fitness for 10 in Fernley, so they used their business Facebook page to spread aware about the event.

"These guys fought for our freedom," Mullholland said. "They deserve something.

The ceremony itself lasted about an hour and included Amazing Grace, prayer, and military traditions. The crowd included people of all ages, but included many veterans. Tom Draughon with the Northern Nevada Veteran's Coalition, emceed the event. Draughon said he couldn't imagine being left on a shelf for decades, and is always moved by this event.\

"We went, we got them, we brought them home," Daughon said. "They're with their brothers and sisters out here at this beautiful cemetery, where they rightfully deserve to be."

Draughon said there's already 18 confirmed veterans who will receive a proper burial the next ceremony, which will most likely be in three to four months. Mullholland said she plans on doing this next time, hopefully with a larger crowd.

The names and service of the veterans put to rest today are:

Charles Beckerman (1896-1984) served in the US Navy 1918 – 1918 WWI
Gerald Gillingham (1900-1990) served in the US Army 1918 – 1918 WWI
Edward Gerval (1915-1990) served in the US Navy 1945 – 1945 WWII
Joseph Bosse (1917-1988) served in the US Army 1941 – 1945 WWII
William Degliantoni (1919-1990) served in the US Navy 1940 – 1945 WWII
William Guthrie (1925-1990) served in the US Navy 1943 – 1946 WWII
Arturo Hayes (1922-1983) served in the US Marine Corp 1944 – 1946 WWII
Webster Johnson (1911-1988) served in the US Navy 1942 – 1946 WWII
Bernard Koolpe (1914-1988) served in the US Army 1940 – 1945 WWII
Richard Long (1921-1988) served in the US Army 1943 – 1950 WWII
Sterling McPherson (1921-1990) served in the US Army 1945 – 1947 WWII
Knox Moore (1921-1989) served in the US Merchant Marines 1942 – 1945 WWII
Eddie Robbins (1923-1988) served in the US Army 1945 – 1947 WWII
Andrew Sealock (1920-1990) served in the US Army 1943 – 1946 WWII
Earl Spaulding (1921-1989) served in the US Navy 1943 – 1945 WWII
Lorenzo Thompson (1913-1988) served in the US Army 1942 – 1945 WWII
Heinrich Ulrich Jr. (1907-1989) served in the US Navy 1943 – 1945 WWII
James White (1915-1989) served in the US Army 1943 – 1946 WWII
James Wilson (1920-1988) served in the US Army 1944 – 1946 WWII

James Adams (1924-1989) served in the US Navy 1944 – 1952 WWII/Korea
Edward Alexander (1921-1989) served in the US Navy 1941 – 1952 WWII/Korea
Lyle LaMere (1923-1989) served in the US Air Force 1942 – 1963 WWII/Korea
Devier Tozer (1925-1989) served in the US Navy 1943 – 1950 WWII/Korea
Terry Fausch (1934-1983) served in the US Air Force 1951 – 1955 Korea
Patrick Ingram (1936-1985) served in the US Army 1954 – 1957 Korea
Charles Roe (1921-1990) served in the US Navy 1941 - 1946/1969 – 1974 WWII/Vietnam
Ronald Bowser (1947-1984) served in the US Army 1965 – 1976 Vietnam

