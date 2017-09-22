VA Hosts Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

VA Hosts Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
Each year the local VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System holds a Homeless Veterans Stand Down event to help those who served, get back on their feet. 

The VA joins forces with several community partners to help connect homeless and at-risk veterans with immediate, affordable housing and employment opportunities. These veterans can also receive flu shots, Hepatitis C and HIV testing and haircuts, all free of charge. 

This event draws around 200 veterans, annually. They are served a free breakfast and lunch. 

We spoke to one army veteran, Clifford Porter, who is newly employed. After attending the event on Friday, he hopes to take another big step in his life, "I have a job now and all I'm looking for is a place to live on my own and I think I'll be alright."

The VA's track record shows their services really do make a difference. Elizabeth Pope, the Director of Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Outreach, says, "We have seen a reduction in the number of the veterans who are sleeping on the street every night."

In fact, last year in Washoe County alone, there were 11 veterans sleeping on the streets. This year, that number went down to just four.  

Although the Stand Down is only a one day event, the VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System provides services to veterans all year-long at the Veterans Outreach Center on Capitol Hill Avenue in Reno.

They are also always accepting donations. If you'd like to help out, you can visit their website here.

    •   
