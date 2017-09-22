VA Hosts Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down

Each year the local VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System holds a Homeless Veterans Stand Down event to help those who served, get back on their feet. The VA joins forces with several community partners to help connect homeless and at-risk veterans with immediate, affordable housing and employment opportunities.More >>
The poster topic is "Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” The winning posters will be displayed on billboards throughout Nevada.More >>
The Nevada Rural Housing Authority and Chicanos Por La Causa, a nonprofit corporation, are teaming up to build a 125 units in Dayton that will give working families a better shot at home ownership.More >>
An economic upswing could mean more revenue for the Washoe County School District to build new schools.More >>
With a return to cooler air, turning your fire place on is a big temptation right now, but some people in the Reno area may have to wait a bit to do so if they also want to be safe. Chimney sweepers are swamped right now, doing several homes a day.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
Tahoe's level is still more than five feet above its natural rim and less than a foot from its legal limit.More >>
I hope you're ready for lots of off-roading action, puppy love, and pounds and pounds of candy! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect, 33-year-old Ray Brashears, on suspicion of fraud. After a K-9 unit found five used, hypodermic needles and .4 grams of methamphetamine in Brashear’s car, they also found a wallet, with a Medicaid card, military ID, a social security card and a Nevada driver’s license not belonging to Brashears.More >>
For videographer & Nevada native, Cody Villalobos, whether it’s with a drone or a traditional camera, it's all about capturing the right shot. His attention to detail has recently won him a spot on the video production team for a big country-music super star.More >>
