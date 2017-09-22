Reno Releases Undercover Report on Local Strip Clubs

The City of Reno has released the results of a private investigation into adult businesses in the Biggest Little City. The report found evidence of quite a bit of illegal activity.

A team of private investigators from Elite Investigations went undercover to seven adult businesses in Reno, surveying their surroundings, observing customer behavior, and checking for illegal activity. While many of the businesses didn't show any issues, a few were hotbeds of drug use and illegal sexual activity.

At Fantasy Girls, the investigators reportedly witnessed "rampant" drug use, including heroin paraphernalia in plain sight. They also reported potential drug deals happening in the alley outside, full nudity and sex acts on stage, an offer of cocaine, and violent altercations between dancers and patrons.

The report found similar issues at the Spice House: drug use in plain sight and offers of unprotected sex in private rooms.

The investigators reported that they did not have any contact with security or management of the businesses, so they could not determine whether they were aware of these activities.

Reno City Manager Sabra Newby released this statement along with the report:

To promote public trust and accountability, the City is committed to governmental transparency at all levels.

In the interest of full transparency, I have decided to waive the attorney-client/work-product privilege on the adult businesses report prepared for the City Attorney's Office in anticipation of future litigation.

As City Manager, I feel it is important that the public and media have access to the report at this time, given that the City Council is considering new laws that may impact how adult businesses operate, and where they will be permitted within the City of Reno.

In addition, I have directed code enforcement, business licensing, and the Reno Police Department to follow up on the information contained in the report.

I look forward to continuing the conversation between City Council and the community when the draft ordinances return to City Council for consideration and possible action later this year.

The Reno City Council voted last week to move adult businesses out of the downtown core, see more on that story here.

To see the full report, click here.