State Fire Marshal Bart J. Chambers Announces Fire-Safety Poster Winners

Winners of the “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” fire safety poster contest were announced today by State Fire Marshal Bart J. Chambers.



“I was so impressed by the art that we received from students throughout the state,” Chambers said. “This year’s theme really stressed that seconds count in a fire that often happens between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. when people are asleep. I would like to commend all of the students who made submissions detailing the urgency of being prepared.”



This year’s winners included:



- Angelina Valdez, from Hafen Elementary School in Pahrump who won the fifth and sixth grade contest.

- Chase Carpenter, from DePoali Middle School in Reno who won the middle school contest.

- Ashley Figuera, from Carson High School who won the high school category.



This year’s annual fire safety poster contest was sponsored by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Nevada Department of Education, Fire Prevention Association of Nevada, statewide local fire departments and the State Fire Marshal Division. This year’s winning posters will be displayed on billboards throughout Nevada.