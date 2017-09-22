City of Reno Releases Private Investigative Report on Adult Businesses

With a return to cooler air, turning your fire place on is a big temptation right now, but some people in the Reno area may have to wait a bit to do so if they also want to be safe. Chimney sweepers are swamped right now, doing several homes a day.More >>
The City Manager Sabra Newby says they released the report to promote transparency, public trust and accountability.More >>
RTC has released a statement concerning a judges decision to allow audio recording on RTC video cameras.More >>
The scholarship is for students applying for internships at her offices in both Nevada and Washington, DC.More >>
The new authorizations will emphasize conservation performance, ecological outcomes and cooperative management of public lands that will also provide greater opportunity for an operator to manage ranching operations that are both economically and environmentally sustainable.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
Tahoe's level is still more than five feet above its natural rim and less than a foot from its legal limit.More >>
I hope you're ready for lots of off-roading action, puppy love, and pounds and pounds of candy! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect, 33-year-old Ray Brashears, on suspicion of fraud. After a K-9 unit found five used, hypodermic needles and .4 grams of methamphetamine in Brashear’s car, they also found a wallet, with a Medicaid card, military ID, a social security card and a Nevada driver’s license not belonging to Brashears.More >>
For videographer & Nevada native, Cody Villalobos, whether it’s with a drone or a traditional camera, it's all about capturing the right shot. His attention to detail has recently won him a spot on the video production team for a big country-music super star.More >>
