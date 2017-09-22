City of Reno Releases Private Investigative Report on Adult Busi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

City of Reno Releases Private Investigative Report on Adult Businesses

Posted:

To download the report use this link: http://bit.ly/2wbEoW9

WARNING: content is mature and may be offensive to some readers. 

City Manager Sabra Newby has issued the following statement about the release of an investigative report regarding adult businesses in Reno:

To promote public trust and accountability, the City is committed to governmental transparency at all levels.

In the interest of full transparency, I have decided to waive the attorney-client/work-product privilege on the adult businesses report prepared for the City Attorney’s Office in anticipation of future litigation.

As City Manager, I feel it is important that the public and media have access to the report at this time, given that the City Council is considering new laws that may impact how adult businesses operate, and where they will be permitted within the City of Reno.

In addition, I have directed code enforcement, business licensing, and the Reno Police Department to follow up on the information contained in the report.

I look forward to continuing the conversation between City Council and the community when the draft ordinances return to City Council for consideration and possible action later this year.

