Running Out of Time To Clean Your Chimney

With a return to cooler air, turning your fire place on is a big temptation right now, but some people in the Reno area may have to wait a bit to do so if they also want to be safe. Chimney sweepers are swamped right now, doing several homes a day. The best time to get them checked is actually in the springtime right before summer. The Reno Fire Department has already responded to at least one house fire this week because of a dirty furnace. 

"It's not a do it yourself project. It's something a licensed professional does at least once a year," said Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran. 

It's best to get them inspected on an annual basis. Who knows what kind of fire hazards are in there. 

"Especially when there's raccoons in the older fire places that's a big surprise," said chimney cleaner Lee Squire. 

The cleaning process can take anywhere from twenty minutes to several hours. 

"A lot of times if you do not have a cap on the fireplace we see limbs, we see leaves, dead birds sometimes," said Squire. 

It's not just the old brick and mortar fireplaces that needs a good scrubbing. If you have a propane fire place, your chimney still needs to be cleaned. Your furnace too. 

"Debris, dust, other things built up in the furnace and filters and those can catch on fire as well because there is a small flame involved with the furnace," said Squire. 

Chimney fires can do a lot of damage and grow quickly. What you burn can play a role in how clean your chimney stays. 
 
"Don't burn garbage, do not burn trash, definitely stay away from heavily inked papers," added Squire. 

For that reason it's a good idea to get your chimney inspected once you move into a place. Who knows what the owners before you were doing. If your fire places spits out smoke when you open it, then your chimney needs to be serviced and inspected. 

